Sports Schedule For Friday, January 15th, 2021

VARSITY BOWLING
Evergreen @ Swanton 4pm
Tinora @ Delta 4pm
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 4pm
Patrick Henry @ Bryan 4pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Liberty Center @ Wauseon 6pm
Montpelier @ Edon 6pm
Stryker @ Fayette 6pm
Hilltop @ North Central 6pm (NO JV)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Swanton @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 5:30pm
Archbold @ Bryan 6pm
Evergreen @ Delta 6pm
Edgerton @ Fairview 6pm
VARSITY WRESTLING
Elmwood @ Archbold 5pm
