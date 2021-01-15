Sports Schedule For Friday, January 15th, 2021

VARSITY BOWLING

Evergreen @ Swanton 4pm

Tinora @ Delta 4pm

Wauseon @ Liberty Center 4pm

Patrick Henry @ Bryan 4pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Liberty Center @ Wauseon 6pm

Montpelier @ Edon 6pm

Stryker @ Fayette 6pm

Hilltop @ North Central 6pm (NO JV)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Swanton @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm

Wauseon @ Liberty Center 5:30pm

Archbold @ Bryan 6pm

Evergreen @ Delta 6pm

Edgerton @ Fairview 6pm

VARSITY WRESTLING

Elmwood @ Archbold 5pm

 

