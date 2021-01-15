LaVonna Gruber (1927-2021)

LaVonna Ilene “Granny” Gruber, 93, of Bryan passed away Wednesday afternoon at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. She was born on January 31, 1927 in Jackson Township, Wood County Ohio to Carl W. and Dortha (Newell) Kern.

Granny graduated from Deshler High School. On December 19, 1949 she married William B. Gruber in Findlay, Ohio and he preceded her in death in 1983.

Granny was a member of the Kunkle United Brethren Church. She worked for the Ohio Turnpike Commission for over 20 years as a cook at the Tiffin River Plaza. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Jo) Gruber of St. Mary’s, Ohio, Patricia (Wade) Stembridge of Kunkle, Richard (Sue Ann) Gruber of Pioneer, Donald (Sue) Gruber of Waldron, Michigan, Karen Sue Hood of Ozark, Missouri, Jean Gruber (special friend Andrea Hartung) of Kunkle, and Cheryl (Mark) Davis of Dayton, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren; siblings Elsie L. Goodwin of Leipsic, Ohio and William D. Kern of Deshler, Ohio.

Granny was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, son James Allen Gruber and grandson Robert Mullins.

Visitation for Granny will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. She will be laid to rest privately at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or CHP Hospice. Per the Governors orders, those wishing to attend visitation hours should wear a mask and follow the recommended social distancing guidelines.

