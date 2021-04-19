Sports Schedule For Monday, April 19th 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 19, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Archbold @ Delta 5pm

Wauseon @ Bryan 5pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 5pm

Swanton @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Hicksville @ Edon 5pm

Hilltop @ Tinora 5pm

Montpelier @ Edgerton 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

Archbold @ Delta 5pm

Wauseon @ Bryan 5pm

Bryan @ Liberty Center 5pm

Swanton @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Hicksville @ Edon 5pm

Fairview @ Montpelier 5pm

North Central @ Edgerton 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Springfield @ Archbold 4:30pm

Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm

Bowling Green @ Wauseon 4:30pm

 

