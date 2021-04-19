Sports Schedule For Monday, April 19th 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Archbold @ Delta 5pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 5pm
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 5pm
Swanton @ Patrick Henry 5pm
Hicksville @ Edon 5pm
Hilltop @ Tinora 5pm
Montpelier @ Edgerton 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
Archbold @ Delta 5pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 5pm
Bryan @ Liberty Center 5pm
Swanton @ Patrick Henry 5pm
Hicksville @ Edon 5pm
Fairview @ Montpelier 5pm
North Central @ Edgerton 5pm
BOYS TENNIS
Springfield @ Archbold 4:30pm
Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm
Bowling Green @ Wauseon 4:30pm
