Edgerton Announces Plans To Celebrate Arbor Day

Edgerton, April 16, 2021: On April 30, 2021, at 10 am the Village of Edgerton will hold its Arbor Day celebration.

The VOE tree commission will be planting the tree, a Honey Locust in the Central Downtown Park and the VOE would like to extend a special invitation to the community.

The tree will be placed in the Downtown Park near the Edgerton Fire Department, in honor of Jim Bowsher. Jim Bowsher was employed as a Volunteer Firefighter with the Edgerton Fire Department for over 37 years.

“Jim was a valued member of our team and will be profoundly missed. We would like to take this opportunity to recognize his years of service and contribution to the community”- Mayor Day

Edgerton, OH is a Tree City USA, a designation received from the Arbor Day Foundation, in honor of their commitment to effective urban forest management.