Sports Schedule For Monday, May 17th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 17, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Division III District Semifinal

At Maumee (Rolf Park)

(6) Evergreen vs. (1) Otsego 5pm

Regular Season

North Central @ Fayette 4pm

Wauseon @ Antwerp 5pm

Delta @ Tinora 5pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

Regular Season

North Central @ Fayette 4pm

Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm

Hicksville @ Bryan 4:30pm

Delta @ Tinora 5pm

Evergreen @ Toledo St. Francis 5pm

Fairview @ Swanton 5pm

Wauseon @ Lima Central Catholic 5pm

 

