Sports Schedule For Monday, May 17th, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Division III District Semifinal
At Maumee (Rolf Park)
(6) Evergreen vs. (1) Otsego 5pm
Regular Season
North Central @ Fayette 4pm
Wauseon @ Antwerp 5pm
Delta @ Tinora 5pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
Regular Season
North Central @ Fayette 4pm
Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm
Hicksville @ Bryan 4:30pm
Delta @ Tinora 5pm
Evergreen @ Toledo St. Francis 5pm
Fairview @ Swanton 5pm
Wauseon @ Lima Central Catholic 5pm
