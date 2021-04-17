Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 17th, 2021

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 17, 2021

VARSITY TRACK

Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville @ Patrick Henry Invitational 9am

Archbold/Wauseon @ Wildcat Invitational (Napoleon) 9am

Bryan/Delta/Evergreen @ Liberty Center Invitational 9am

VARSITY BASEBALL

Hicksville @ Delta (DH) 11am

Swanton @ Rossford 11am

Paulding @ Hilltop 11am

Ottawa-Glandorf @ Wauseon 11am

Bryan @ Sylvania Southview 11am

Perrysburg @ Archbold 12pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Defiance @ Bryan 10am

North Central @ Hudson (MI) 10am (DH)

Archbold @ Findlay 11am

Fairview @ Montpelier (DH)11am

Stryker @ Tinora 11am

Hilltop @ Wauseon 11am (DH)

Hicksville @ Delta 11am (DH)

Evergreen @ Eastwood 11am (DH)

Napoleon @ Swanton 11am (DH)

Toledo Waite @ Fayette 11am (DH)

BOYS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Van Wert Invitational 9am

Bluffton @ Bryan 11am

 

newspaper-banner-ad-1.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 17th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*