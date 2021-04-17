Sports Schedule For Saturday, April 17th, 2021

VARSITY TRACK
Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville @ Patrick Henry Invitational 9am
Archbold/Wauseon @ Wildcat Invitational (Napoleon) 9am
Bryan/Delta/Evergreen @ Liberty Center Invitational 9am
VARSITY BASEBALL
Hicksville @ Delta (DH) 11am
Swanton @ Rossford 11am
Paulding @ Hilltop 11am
Ottawa-Glandorf @ Wauseon 11am
Bryan @ Sylvania Southview 11am
Perrysburg @ Archbold 12pm
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Defiance @ Bryan 10am
North Central @ Hudson (MI) 10am (DH)
Archbold @ Findlay 11am
Fairview @ Montpelier (DH)11am
Stryker @ Tinora 11am
Hilltop @ Wauseon 11am (DH)
Hicksville @ Delta 11am (DH)
Evergreen @ Eastwood 11am (DH)
Napoleon @ Swanton 11am (DH)
Toledo Waite @ Fayette 11am (DH)
BOYS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Van Wert Invitational 9am
Bluffton @ Bryan 11am
