Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 16th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 16, 2021

CROSS COUNTRY

BBC Championships @ Montpelier 9am

GMC Championships @ Edgerton 9am

NWOAL Championships @ Evergreen 9am

BOYS GOLF

Division II State Tournament 9am (@ NorthStar Golf Club)

Division III State Tournament 9am (@ OSU Golf Club)

GIRLS TENNIS

Division II Districts 10am (@ Port Clinton)

VOLLEYBALL

Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 10am

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Margaretta @ Montpelier 12pm

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Springfield 3pm

Bryan @ Napoleon 4pm

 

