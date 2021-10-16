CROSS COUNTRY
BBC Championships @ Montpelier 9am
GMC Championships @ Edgerton 9am
NWOAL Championships @ Evergreen 9am
BOYS GOLF
Division II State Tournament 9am (@ NorthStar Golf Club)
Division III State Tournament 9am (@ OSU Golf Club)
GIRLS TENNIS
Division II Districts 10am (@ Port Clinton)
VOLLEYBALL
Toledo Christian @ Evergreen 10am
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Margaretta @ Montpelier 12pm
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Springfield 3pm
Bryan @ Napoleon 4pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 16th, 2021"