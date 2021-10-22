CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Division III Districts (@ Leaders Farms-Liberty Center) 9am
Bryan/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Districts (@ Columbus Grove) 11am
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINALS
LAKE DISTRICT
No. 9 Clyde @ No. 1 Wauseon 1pm
ELIDA DISTRICT
No. 4 St. Marys Memorial @ No. 1 Bryan 6pm
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINALS
No. 4 Archbold @ No. 1 Ottawa Hills 4pm
No. 6 Toledo Christian @ No. 3 Delta 4pm
No. 7 Pettisville @ No. 2 Genoa 4pm
No. 5 Maumee Valley Country Day @ No. 4 Evergreen 4pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 23rd, 2021"