Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 23rd, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 22, 2021

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Division III Districts (@ Leaders Farms-Liberty Center) 9am

Bryan/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Districts (@ Columbus Grove) 11am

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINALS

LAKE DISTRICT

No. 9 Clyde @ No. 1 Wauseon 1pm

ELIDA DISTRICT

No. 4 St. Marys Memorial @ No. 1 Bryan 6pm

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINALS

No. 4 Archbold @ No. 1 Ottawa Hills 4pm

No. 6 Toledo Christian @ No. 3 Delta 4pm

No. 7 Pettisville @ No. 2 Genoa 4pm

No. 5 Maumee Valley Country Day @ No. 4 Evergreen 4pm

 

