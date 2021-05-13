Sports Schedule For Thursday, May 13th, 2021

BOYS TENNIS
Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Bryan) 9am
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Division IV Sectional Finals
Holgate @ Hilltop 5pm
Hicksville @ North Central 5pm
Miller City @ Edgerton 5pm
Regular Season
Edon @ Fayette 5pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm
Bryan @ Continental 5pm
Fairview @ Wauseon 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
Hilltop @ Stryker 5pm
Edon @ Fayette 5pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm
Edgerton @ Paulding 5pm
Toledo Start @ Evergreen 5pm
Springfield @ Wauseon 5pm
Elida @ Bryan 5pm
Tinora @ Swanton 5pm
