Sports Schedule For Thursday, May 13th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 13, 2021

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Bryan) 9am

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Division IV Sectional Finals

Holgate @ Hilltop 5pm

Hicksville @ North Central 5pm

Miller City @ Edgerton 5pm

Regular Season

Edon @ Fayette 5pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm

Bryan @ Continental 5pm

Fairview @ Wauseon 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

Hilltop @ Stryker 5pm

Edon @ Fayette 5pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm

Edgerton @ Paulding 5pm

Toledo Start @ Evergreen 5pm

Springfield @ Wauseon 5pm

Elida @ Bryan 5pm

Tinora @ Swanton 5pm

 

