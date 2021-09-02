Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 2nd, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 2, 2021

BOYS GOLF

Fayette @ Montpelier 4pm

Edon @ Stryker 4pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 4pm

North Central @ Holgate 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

Archbold @ Evergreen w/Swanton 4:30pm

Bryan @ Liberty Center w/Wauseon 4:30pm

Delta @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon @ Lake 4:30pm

Montpelier @ Hicksville 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm

Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Edon @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Fayette @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Stryker 6pm (Varsity Only)

North Central @ Edgerton 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Continental @ Wauseon 5pm

Evergreen @ Toledo Christian 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

MVCD @ Pettisville 5pm

Archbold @ Swanton 5pm

Delta @ Bryan 7pm

Wauseon @ Liberty Center 7pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edon/Hilltop @ Montpelier 4:30pm

 

 

