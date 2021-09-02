Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 2nd, 2021

BOYS GOLF
Fayette @ Montpelier 4pm
Edon @ Stryker 4pm
Pettisville @ Hilltop 4pm
North Central @ Holgate 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
Archbold @ Evergreen w/Swanton 4:30pm
Bryan @ Liberty Center w/Wauseon 4:30pm
Delta @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon @ Lake 4:30pm
Montpelier @ Hicksville 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Edon @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Fayette @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Stryker 6pm (Varsity Only)
North Central @ Edgerton 5:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Continental @ Wauseon 5pm
Evergreen @ Toledo Christian 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
MVCD @ Pettisville 5pm
Archbold @ Swanton 5pm
Delta @ Bryan 7pm
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 7pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edon/Hilltop @ Montpelier 4:30pm
