Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 9th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 9, 2021

BOYS GOLF

Edon @ Fayette 4pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 4pm

North Central @ Stryker 4pm

Bryan @ Paulding w/ Tinora/Fairview 4:30pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 4:30pm

Swanton @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Holgate @ Hilltop 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold @ Wauseon w/Fairview 4:30pm

Patrick Henry @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Rossford 5pm

Bluffton @ Wauseon 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Pettisville @ Edon 4:30pm

Swanton @ Delta 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm

Holgate @ Stryker 5:30pm

North Central @ Fayette 5:30pm (VARSITY ONLY)

Hilltop @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 5:30pm

Bryan @ Liberty Center 6pm (VARSITY ONLY)

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon @ Northwood 5pm

Lima Bath @ Bryan 6pm

BOYS SOCCER

Pettisville @ Wauseon 5pm

Northwood @ Evergreen 7:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edgerton/North Central @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

 

