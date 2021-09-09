BOYS GOLF
Edon @ Fayette 4pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 4pm
North Central @ Stryker 4pm
Bryan @ Paulding w/ Tinora/Fairview 4:30pm
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 4:30pm
Swanton @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Holgate @ Hilltop 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold @ Wauseon w/Fairview 4:30pm
Patrick Henry @ Montpelier 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Rossford 5pm
Bluffton @ Wauseon 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Pettisville @ Edon 4:30pm
Swanton @ Delta 4:45pm
Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm
Holgate @ Stryker 5:30pm
North Central @ Fayette 5:30pm (VARSITY ONLY)
Hilltop @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Archbold 5:30pm
Bryan @ Liberty Center 6pm (VARSITY ONLY)
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon @ Northwood 5pm
Lima Bath @ Bryan 6pm
BOYS SOCCER
Pettisville @ Wauseon 5pm
Northwood @ Evergreen 7:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edgerton/North Central @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 9th, 2021"