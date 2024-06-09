UPDATE: State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Defiance County

(PRESS RELEASE) Farmer Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on June 9, 2024, at approximately 12:15am on Ridenour Road south of Scott Road in Defiance County.

Elliot Nolan, age 19, of Defiance, was traveling southbound on Ridenour Road in a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette at a high rate of speed. Nolan lost control, struck several trees and overturned. His passenger, Christopher Welch, age 19, of Defiance was ejected from the vehicle.

Nolan was transported to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana with serious injuries. Welch was transported to Parkview Hospital in Bryan, Ohio with serious injuries.

Safety belts were not used, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Farmer Township Fire Department, Hicksville Emergency Medical Services, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and John’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to wear their seatbelts and to never drive distracted or impaired. The crash remains under investigation.

**Update – the driver of the vehicle succumbed to his injuries and has passed away.**