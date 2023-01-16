Stryker @ Edon Boys Varsity Basketball

Stryker 51 Edon 50 (OT)

EDON – Stryker (6-7, 3-0 BBC rallied from down seven in the fourth quarter to force overtime where they pulled out a 51-50 win to stay tied for first place with Pettisville in the BBC.

Michael Donovan knocked down five triples on the night for the Panthers, three in the fourth and overtime, for a game-high 17 points.

Elijah Juillard chipped in with five buckets and a free throw for 11 for Stryker.

Cohen Hulbert had 15 to lead Edon (4-9, 1-2), who went 12/24 at the line as a team, and Carter Kiess added 11.

STRYKER (51) – Juillard 11; Villanueva 2; LaBo 2; M. Donovan 17; Cadwell 9; D. Donovan 7; Barnum 3; Totals: 14-6-5 – 51

EDON (50) – Radabaugh 9; Kiess 11; Hulbert 15; Brigle; Sprea 1; Trausch 7; Gallehue 7; Totals: 7-8-12 – 50

STRYKER 9 9 10 14 9 – 51

EDON 12 11 12 7 8 – 50

JUNIOR VARSITY: Stryker, 52-11

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.