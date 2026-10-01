Stryker FFA Field Trip Takes Students To Farm Science Review

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FARM SCIENCE REVIEW … Twenty-one Stryker FFA members attended Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, with FFA advisor Mr. Matt Arnos. This field trip gave members the ability to view more than 2,200 acres of field plots and field demonstrations, more than 600 exhibitors, ag innovation demonstrations, antique farm equipment and Ohio State University exhibits. It also provided students with agricultural opportunities that they are able to look forward to in the future.