Stryker Graduate Adysen Andres Awarded Albright Gemlick Scholarship

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Stryker graduate Adysen Andres (front row, far right) was one of eight seniors from around Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio to receive the Albright Gemlick Scholarship.

Graduating seniors across Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio were honored Tuesday, June 11, during the 2024 Parkview Sports Medicine Albright Gemlick Scholarship banquet Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation.

Eight winners were selected for their academic excellence, athletic achievement and community engagement. Winners each receive a $8,000 scholarship made possible by Parkview Foundations.

Student-athletes were nominated by PSM athletic trainers assigned to the students’ schools or by PSM Performance specialists who train the athletes.

Winners are selected among the nominees by PSM Working Committee. Eligible student-athletes must participate in one sport their senior year and hold a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale (or 9.0 on a 12.0 scale).

This year, 73 nominees represented 31 high schools, two club sports organizations and the PSM EDGE sports performance program. Each nominee was recognized at the banquet with a video produced by the PSM Digital Outreach Team and a certificate.

Among the winners was Adysen Andres of Stryker High School. Andres played softball and volleyball, competed in track & field, and cheered during football season at Stryker. In total, she earned eight varsity letters in four years.

She was a member of the Stryker Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society and Spanish-Art Club. She also coaches elementary school basketball.

Adysen earned a 3.9 GPA in the classroom. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in Inclusive Early Childhood Education