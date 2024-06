Stryker Hands Out Awards For Spring Sports Season

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

STRYKER GIRLS TRACK … Reiss Creighton – Best Runner; Grace Froelich – Most Improved; Aubrey Clemens – Best Field Event; Abby Oberlin – MVP; Allie Ruffer – Panther Award.

STRYKER BOYS TRACK … Garret Moser – Best Runner, BBC Scholar Athlete; William Donovan – Panther Award; Gavin LaBo – Most Improved; Jacob Cadwell – Best Field Event, BBC Scholar Athlete; Jacob Myers – MVP, BBC Scholar Athlete.

STRYKER BASEBALL … Gavin LaBo – Coaches Award; Jacob Cadwell – Silver Slugger Award, BBC Scholar Athlete, 2nd Team BBC; Jacob Myers – MVP, BBC Scholar Athlete, Honorable Mention BBC; Austin Batterson – Matt Perdue Award, BBC Scholar Athlete; Daniel Donovan – Cy Young Award, BBC Scholar Athlete, 1st Team BBC; Missing: William Donovan – Honorable Mention BBC and Shawn Buehrer – BBC Scholar Athlete.

STRYKER SOFTBALL … Emmalee Fulk – Offensive & Defensive MVP; Addalee Fulk – Coaches Award; Raegan Myers – Most Improved.

STRYKER SOFTBALL … Emmalee Fulk – BBC Scholar Athlete, 2nd Team BBC; Taylore Rethmel – BBC Scholar Athlete, 2nd Team BBC; Laura Leupp – BBC Scholar Athlete; Oliviah Clingaman – BBC Scholar Athlete; Brooke Collins – BBC Scholar Athlete; Adysen Andres – BBC Scholar Athlete.

STRYKER SOFTBALL RECORD HOLDER … Taylore Rethmel – Stryker HS Softball Record 19 K’s vs Hamilton, IN HS on April 15th, 2024.