PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CELEBRATION … A 60th Wedding Anniversary was celebrated by two Stryker High School Class of 1962 Graduates. Ron and Karen (Rittenhouse) Wyse of Bryan, OH were united in marriage June 20, 1964 at The Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, Defiance. They are the parents of Robert Wyse, Annette (Joe) Fenton, Laurie Cooley, and Krista (Rick) Whetro. They have 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.