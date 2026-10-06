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Stryker Names September Students Of The Month

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Stryker Local Schools September Students of the Month holding certificates
SEPTEMBER STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Congratulations to Stryker Local Schools’ September Students of the Month. Each student receives a certificate and a Subway gift card. The students showing the Character Trait of Responsibility are, from left, Lincoln Ruffer, Sarah Lotz, Abram Batterson, Aaron Cheeseman, Brenna Creighton and Elsie Arnos.
Photo provided / The Village Reporter

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