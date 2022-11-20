Stryker @ Pettisville Girls Varsity Basketball

Pettisville 41 Stryker 39

PETTISVILLE – Pettisville took a 17-9 lead at halftime and survived a Stryker second half comeback to pull out a 41-39 BBC non-conference win.

Grace Crawford topped the scoring column for the Blackbirds with 14 and Ellie Grieser had 12.

Sage Woolace dropped 20 points for Stryker to lead all scorers.

STRYKER (39) – Woolace 20; Fulk 5; Ramon 2; Wickerham 7; Myers 3; Oberlin 2; Totals 12-13-39

PETTISVILLE (41) – Grieser 12; Grimm 7; Miller 8; Crawford 14; Totals 14-10-41

Stryker 6 3 12 18 — 39

Pettisville 8 9 11 13 — 41

Junior Varsity: Pettisville, 24-22

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.