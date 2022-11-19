High School Girls Basketball Roundup For November 18, 2022

CONTESTED SHOT … Edon’s Maddie Gearig puts up a shot in the first half at North Central. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

Evergreen 61 Lake 54

METAMORA – Evergreen jumped out to a 22-6 lead and held off the Flyers rally to start the season with a 61-54 win.

Addison Ricker tallied 19 points to lead Evergreen (1-0) and Lucy Serna added 18.