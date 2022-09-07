Stryker @ Swanton Volleyball

NONLEAGUE VOLLEYBALL … Sage Woolace hits a serve in Stryker’s loss at Swanton on September 6. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESLER, STAFF)

Swanton 3 Stryker 0

SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a straight set win over Stryker. Morgan Smith had a 30/34 hitting night for the Bulldogs with 14 kills.

Stryker was paced by Sage Woolace with 24 digs and Gabby Ramon went 18/18 hitting and put home five kills.

Swanton d. Stryker 25-22, 25-12, 25-19

Stryker (2-5) – Gabby Ramon: 18/18 hitting, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Fulk: 13/15 hitting, 11 digs; Adysen Andres: 7 assists, 13/15 serving, 3 aces; Sage Woolace: 24 digs, 13/14 serving, 2 aces

Swanton (8-0) – Maddie Smith: 20/23 hitting, 10 kills, 4 digs; Lexi Faber 4 assists, 16/20 receiving, 17 digs; Sofie Taylor: 19/21 serving, 4 aces, 34 assists, 18 digs; Morgan Smith 30/34 hitting, 14 kills, 4 digs; Katlyn Floyd 15/18 serving, 4 aces, 18/22 hitting, 8 kills, 8 digs

JUNIOR VARSITY: Swanton 25-12, 25-17

View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.