SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Swanton Police To Create Database Of Homes With Security Cameras

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

During the most recent meeting of the Swanton Village Council, Mayor Neil Toeppe reported the Swanton Police Department is working on a plan to generate a database listing all residents who have security cameras on their property in order to better reach out when someone may have caught a crime on video.

Toeppe said the department first needs to get their computers networked with the police vehicles in order for officers to be able to connect in real time to the database.

"They will not be able to acce...