Ten Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

On April 18, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

QUENJUANA R. WELLS, age 37, of Indianapolis, IN, was indicted on two counts of Counterfeiting and one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. On or about March 22, 2022, she allegedly, with purpose to defraud, passed a counterfeit obligation or other security of the United States, knowing that it had been counterfeited. She also allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity. 22CR35.

ISAAC CORBIN, age 42, of Indianapolis, IN, was indicted on two counts of Counterfeiting and one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. On or about March 22, 2022, he allegedly, with purpose to defraud, passed a counterfeit obligation or other security of the United States, knowing that it had been counterfeited. He also allegedly participated in the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity. 22CR36.

MICHAEL L. HARRISON, age 39, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Hashish. On or about March 27, 2021, he allegedly possessed hashish. 22CR40.

JUSTIN R. SCHWABLE, age 34, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault. On or about March 26, 2022, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another person. 22CR39.

SHAWN M. MANEY, age 34, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about March 20, 2022, he allegedly knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 22CR37.

JAMES A. POWERS, age 34, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about April 5, 2022, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 22CR38.

JANA C. QLARK, age 42, of North Adams, MI, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about August 12, 2021, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 22CR43.

MATTHEW T. STRALEY, age 33, of Findlay, OH, was Indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about April 10, 2022, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and cocaine. 22CR44.

CHAD M. SANFORD, age 45, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about November 17, 2021, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He also allegedly possessed cocaine. 22CR41.

MACARIO CUEVAS, age 50, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault. On or about April 12, 2022, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another person. 22CR42.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.