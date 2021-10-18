Three Arts Club Holds October Meeting

GARDEN TOUR … For their October meeting, the Three Arts Club visited the gardens of Charlie and Carol Rummel. They were shown beautiful flowers, interesting fiolage and bushes, and magnificent trees. The landscaping was impeccable.

Members pictured – seated are Joan Rohlf and Mel Burrowes. Standing from left: Mel Mercer, Laura Rohlf, Deb Nixon, Ruth Parrott, Kim Grime, Cathie Batt, Linda Johnston, Gayle Hilkert, and Connie Brandeberry.