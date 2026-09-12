Toledo Motorcyclist Killed In Lucas County Crash On State Route 2

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sept. 11 at approximately 11:09 p.m. on State Route 2 near Eber Road in Springfield Township, Lucas County.

John M. Crapsey, 58, of Toledo, was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle eastbound on State Route 2. Jacob E. Bladel, 28, of Toledo, was driving a 2008 Jeep Compass eastbound on State Route 2.

According to the Patrol, Bladel turned left into the Stop and Go gas station when he was struck by Crapsey. Crapsey was pronounced dead at the scene. State Route 2 was closed for approximately four hours but has since reopened.

Crapsey was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash. Bladel was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire and EMS, Lucas County Coroner and Joey’s Towing and Recovery.

Drug and alcohol impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always look twice for motorcycles and to always use safety equipment.