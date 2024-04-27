VARSITY BASEBALL: Delta Survives Late Hilltop Rally For 7-6 Win

By: Joe Blystone

DELTA (April 26, 2024) - With senior lefty Brody Waugh throwing blanks and a 6-0 lead, seemingly Delta had everything in hand over Hilltop heading into the final two innings.

However, the Cadets mounted a rally that chopped that six-run deficit to a mere one with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position before the Panthers recorded the final pair of outs to preserve a 7-6 victory.

For the first five innings, Waugh worked around four walks and an error without giving up a hit. His only real problem ca...