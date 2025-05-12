VARSITY BASEBALL: Wauseon Pounds Out 12 Hits To Roll Past Edon

MULTI-HIT NIGHT … Wauseon’s Thad Reckner rips one of his three singles as the Indians racked up 12 hits in a 12-2 win at Edon.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NON-LEAGUE BASEBALL … Edon southpaw Lane Brandt worked five innings on the mound in the Bombers 12-2 loss to Wauseon.

Wauseon 12, Edon 2

EDON – Wauseon’s Jack Alstaetter had two doubles and a two-run homer to lead Wauseon past Edon 12-2.

Camden...