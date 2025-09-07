VARSITY FOOTBALL: Antwerp Cruises Past Hilltop 36-0 For First Win Of Season

PASSING GAME … Hilltop’s Bryce Grubbs goes for the over the shoulder catch on a pass from Cameron Shimp.

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SOLO TACKLE … Anthony Jiannuzzi of Hilltop wraps up the Antwerp ball carrier.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WEST UNITY (September 6, 2025) - Hilltop AD and PA announcer Tony Gerig should’ve made a pre-game recording, just to save h...