VARSITY FOOTBALL: North Central Improves Playoff Chances After 24-8 Win

D7 REGION 26 MATCHUP … Cohen Meyers zeroes in on a Cincinnati College Prep ball carrier during North Central’s 24-8 win. (PHOTO COURTESY BILL TURNER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

HARROD (October 6, 2023) – The Eagles and Lions were tied 8-8 at halftime before North Central pulled away with two second half scores for a 24-8 win.

Joey Burt had all three touchdowns on the night for the Eagles along with 103 yards on 26 carries.

UP NEXT: October 13 – North Central (7-1) at Vanlue (1-6) 7pm

NORTH CENTRAL 0 8 8 8 – 24

COLLEGE PREP 0 8 0 0 – 8

NC – Burt 7-yard run (Laney run)

CCP – 1-yard run (conversion good)

NC – Burt 3-yard run (conversion failed)

NC – Burt 1-yard run (conversion failed)

NC – Safety