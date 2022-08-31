Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Soccer

August 31, 2022

Archbold 2 Wauseon 0

ARCHBOLD – Archbold scored two goals less than a minute apart in the second half to knock off their rivals from Wauseon 2-0.

Leah McQuade struck first with 19:20 left in the match followed by an unassisted goal from Jenna Mahnke at the 18:07 mark.

Wauseon (2-2, 0-2 NWOAL) – no statistics

Archbold (3-0-1, 1-0-1 NWOAL) – Goals: Leah McQuade, Jenna Mahnke; Assist: Sophie Rupp

View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN

Be the first to comment on "Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Soccer"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*