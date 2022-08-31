Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Soccer

Archbold 2 Wauseon 0

ARCHBOLD – Archbold scored two goals less than a minute apart in the second half to knock off their rivals from Wauseon 2-0.

Leah McQuade struck first with 19:20 left in the match followed by an unassisted goal from Jenna Mahnke at the 18:07 mark.

Wauseon (2-2, 0-2 NWOAL) – no statistics

Archbold (3-0-1, 1-0-1 NWOAL) – Goals: Leah McQuade, Jenna Mahnke; Assist: Sophie Rupp

