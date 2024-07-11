Wauseon Community Gears Up For Exciting Pool Day Saturday

Wauseon, OH – The Wauseon community is all set to make a splash this summer with the much-anticipated “Wauseon Community Pool Day”.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, promises a day of fun, food, and frolic at the community pool located at 621 E Oak St, Wauseon, OH 43567.

The event, which is free to attend, is expected to draw crowds from the community and beyond. Attendees can look forward to a day of relaxation and entertainment, with hot dogs, chips, and drinks on offer.

Adding to the excitement, DJ Emo will be on hand to keep the energy high with a selection of popular tunes. The event is being sponsored by F&M Bank.