Wauseon Golf Coach Mike Marshall Recognized With OHSAA Sportsmanship Award

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

OHSAA AWARD … Throughout the 2024-25 school year, the coaches’ associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association selected one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for student-athletes and others. Among the 14 girls’ sports coached honored was Wauseon girls golf coach Mike Marshall. The OHSAA congratulates the award winners and thanks all coaches for their outstanding service to Ohio’s student-athletes.