Facebook

Twitter



Shares

VOLLEYBALL AT THE NEXT LEVEL … Wauseon Lady Indian Cameron Estep recently committed to continue her education and volleyball career at Keiser University (NAIA) in West Palm Beach, Florida. Shown with Estep as she makes it official are: (Seated) Clint Estep (father), Cameron Estep, Lisa Estep (mother). (Back) Wauseon Varsity Volleyball Coach Nik Encalado. (PHOTO PROVIDED)