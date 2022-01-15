James Beehler, Jr. (1946-2022)

Facebook

James W. Beehler, Jr., age 75, of Ney, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Promedica Defiance Hospital. Jim was a US Air Force veteran.

After his time in the service, he was a police officer in Detroit and retired from the security department at Ford Motor Company. Jim enjoyed riding his motorcycle, woodworking and traveling.

James W. Beehler, Jr. was born on January 15, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of James W. and Vivian P. (Robare) Beehler, Sr. He married Teri L. Redmond on April 4, 2000 in Las Vegas and she survives.

Jim is also survived by his children, Bridgette Beehler, of Trenton, Michigan, Amy (Tom) Olinzock, of Wood Haven Michigan, James (Sarah) Beehler, of Bethlehem, Georgia and Kevin Redmond, of Allen Park, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Emma, Cora, Hattie, Grady, Olivia, Chase, Jackson and Addison and his sister, Jan Clarity, of Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Honoring Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service held. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.

Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.