William “Bill” Hawes, Sr. (1952-2021)

William “Bill” C. Hawes, Sr., age 69, of Delta passed away unexpectedly July 21, 2021 at his home. Bill was born on May 26, 1952 to Carl and Betty (Thomas) Hawes in Harvard, IL. After moving to Ohio in 1971, he married Cindy Eberly, having two children, Amy and Billy.

On February 11, 2000, Bill married Sherry Aichler and she survives. Bill and Sherry spent 21 beautiful years together. Bill was a skilled carpenter and worked for Eberly Construction, Edifia Construction, and Zeunen Builders. He was also an avid Ohio State fan, fisherman, and hunter.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughter, Amy Lassers; and grandchildren Aaron, Morgan, Tara, Claytin, Amber, and Madison. He is also survived by his great-granddaughters, Paisley and Aubree; stepchildren, Tiffany, Nathan, and Alan; and siblings David, John, Joe, Evelyn, Mary, Carol, Anne, Barb, and Robert; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles, Richard, Ken, and Bud; and son, Billy.

A memorial service will take place on August 12, 2021 at the Swan Creek Community Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Swan Creek Community Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.