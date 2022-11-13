William “Bill” Smith (1940-2022)

William “Bill” M. Smith, 81, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born on November 15th, 1940 to Glenn F. and Faye M. (Johnson) Smith. He married Carole J. (Grime) on June 12th, 1960 in rural Pioneer.

Bill graduated from North Central High School in 1959 and went on to work as a band builder at General Tire in Bryan, Ohio for 32 years and also worked at 3M in Montpelier until its closing.

He is attended the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier and prior to that he was a member of the Edon United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carole; his daughter, Sharon (Rick) Rice of Montpelier; granddaughter Danielle (Greg) Finch-Harrand; step granddaughter Megan Alvarez (Derek) and six great grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother, Forrest; and siblings Donald Smith, Robert Smith, Dorothy Simmons, Glen Smith, Mildred Clay, Lois Smith Corma Hopkins and Mary Jane Randall; and one great grandchild.

Visitation hours for Bill will be held on Monday, November 14th from 5-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Tuesday at 11am at the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, with visitation hours from 10-11am, with Pastor Eric Dailey and Junior Curtis to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bill’s memory to the First United Methodist Church or CHP Hospice.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com