WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hold Joint Ditch Meeting With Fulton County

By: Jenna Frisby

The Williams County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 16th. Their regular meeting held in the East Annex Building was called to order by Commissioner Bart Westfall at 9:00am.

In attendance were Commissioners Bart Westfall, Terry Rummel and Lew Hilkert, Deputy Clerk Robin...