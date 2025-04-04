Pettisville FFA Participates In Spring Skills Career Development Events

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

VET SCIENCE CDE … Hannah Fox, Natalia Alencastro, and Sophie Wilke pose as they completed the Veterinary Science career development event on March 6th at Four County Career Center.

OUTDOOR POWER … Gavin Dahlke, Ben Nagel, and Collin Nichols smile after their successful finish at the Outdoor Power CDE held on March 6th at Four County Career Center.

POULTRY TEAM … Olivia Beck, Ali Genter, Genevieve Galvin, Gavin Sifuentes, and Carter Beck competed in the Poultry CDE at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on March 4th.

By: Olivia Beck

FFA Reporter

Pettisville FFA has had a busy March, competing in 7 career development events (CDEs). Members prepared and studied material for the competitions weeks before competing.

Phoebe Cavanagh and Sophie Wilke competed in the Equine Evaluation CDE. They had to rank horses on their breed characteristics, performance, reproduction, conformation, and tack equipment identification.

Olivia Beck, Gavin Sifuentes, Genevieve Galvin, and Carter Beck placed 7th at the District 1 Poultry Evaluation contest.

Ali Genter placed 1st as an individual in the Middle School Poultry competition. Members graded eggs, chicken products, and focused on if the product would be able to be sold in stores.

The Wildlife Management CDE team comprised of Caden Bishop, Creighton Aeschliman, Nate Davis, and Brycen Bostelman were awarded 8th place in District 1. Members needed to know wildlife management, ecology, and habitat information.

The General Livestock team consisting of Kaleb Wyse, Ava Genter, Olivia Miller, and Courtney Wiemken rounded out the team placing 2nd in the District.

Noelle Fox and Natalia Alencastro also competed in the contest. Members ranked market and breeding classes to decide which animal was most desirable in the situation.

Gavin Dahlke, Ben Nagel, and Collin Nichols competed in the District 1 Outdoor Power CDE. The team placed 3rd overall. During the competition members had to know skills like maintenance and understanding outdoor machines.

Sophie Wilke placed 1st and Natalia Alencastro placed 2nd at the District 1 Veterinary Science competition. Hannah Fox also competed in the contest.

Members worked with veterinary identification, practicums, small and large animal written exams, and analyzing scenario questions.

Jayden Bleikamp, Orion Bacon, and Ben Booth placed 8th at the Ag Mechanics District 1 contest held at the Four County Career Center on March 6. Members were judged on their ability to work together to solve technical agriculture related problems.