Williams County Special Olympics Competes In State Summer Games

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

STATE PARTICIPANTS … Front row – Ashley McCandless, Koleton McCandless, Doug Northrup, Elliot Covington, Danika Pickett, Claire Bell, Kaela Egler, Ava Colbert. Second row – Angela Luke, Lincoln Brown, Channing Rhoden, Noah Slattman, Jeremiah Brace, Emyrson Slattman, Stephanie Slattman, Beth Votaw. Back Row – Parker Colbert, Ayden Brown, Shane Brace, Zoey Hickman, Adam Bauer, Jamie Egler, Alysia Bell, Lamar Robarg.

Williams County Special Olympics attended State Summer Games in Columbus from June 28th – June 30th. In attendance were three unified bocce teams, one men’s traditional bocce team, 18 track and field athletes and eight coaches.

The State Summer Games opening ceremony was held at The Shoe at OSU. Delegations entered the football field through the tunnel where the football players enter.

Competition for bocce was held at the ARC (Adventure Recreation Center) on the OSU campus. Track and field was held at Upper Arlington High School due to the OSU track being resurfaced.

Along with competitive events, athletes could go through Healthy Athlete Stations and be checked for vision, hearing, strong minds, fun fitness, health promotion, special smiles and fit feet. Williams County will have several athletes that will receive free glasses from results from the opening eyes station.

Also, several athletes participated in a flash mob at the dance on Saturday night. They received the music and dance videos and performed at the beginning of the dance.

Athletes could also participate in the Olympic Village that had various businesses and associations that had tents set up and activities to do. Competition started at 1:00p on Friday and concluded Sunday at 2:30p.