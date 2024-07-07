Wauseon’s Tomahawk Wrestling Club Takes Part In AAU Scholastic Duals

The Wauseon Wrestling Team (under Tomahawk Wrestling Club) competed at the AAU Scholastic Duals in Fort Lauderdale Florida.

This was the sixth time Wauseon has competed at this event, twice taking home a team trophy (5th & 1st) in Community Division II.

This year featured 29 teams from across the country. Tomahawk finished third in their pool with narrow losses to Columbus St. Francis DeSales (34-33) and Somerset Academy, FL (35-31).

Tomahawk had wins over Palm Bay (FL), Owen Valley (IN), All-American Wrestling Academy (FL), Team Laurel (MT), Camden Socs (GA) and Canfield (OH) in their pool.

Unfortunately, due to alphabetical order of the pools, the team missed out competing in the Gold Bracket. However, they took advantage of their opportunity in the Silver Bracket, finishing first (9th overall) with wins over the Dayton Bandits (OH) and Oak Harbor (OH).

Out of the 15 wrestlers who competed, 13 earned All-American, individual honors by having three losses or less.