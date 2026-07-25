Williams County Special Olympics To Host Softball Night Honoring First Responders

Williams County Special Olympics will host a night of softball at Moore Park in Bryan on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 6 p.m., inviting local first responders, law enforcement officers, and firefighters to take the field for an evening of fun, friendly competition, and community spirit.

Organizers say first responders, law enforcement officers, and firefighters interested in playing can contact Beth at 419-460-0743 or email williamscountysharks@sooh.org to sign up.

“We’re so grateful for everything you do to keep our community safe—now let us cheer you on,” organizers said.

The State Bank GIVES truck will be on site serving burgers, hot dogs, and more throughout the evening.

Those who aren’t first responders are also welcome to attend. Organizers invite the public to come out, watch the game, and show their support for local heroes and Special Olympics athletes.