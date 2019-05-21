Accident In Fulton County Claims Life Of Delta Man

York Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on County Rd. C west of State Route 109, York Township, Fulton County. The crash happened on May 21, 2019 at approximately 12:17 p.m.

A 1994 GMC pick-up truck being driven by 66-year-old Gary Vanlent of Liberty Center, Ohio, was eastbound on County Road C approaching State Route 109. A John Deere riding lawn mower was also eastbound on County Road C, was being driven by 68-year-old James Schlatter of Delta, Ohio. Mr. Vanlent failed to maintain assured cleared distance ahead and struck Mr. Schlatter. Mr. Schlatter was transported by ground ambulance to the Fulton County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Mr. Vanlent was not injured from the crash.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash. Mr. Vanlent was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire and EMS, and K&K Towing.

