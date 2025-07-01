Small Businesses Applaud New Ohio Budget

PRESS RELEASE – NFIB, Ohio’s leading small business advocacy organization, issued the below statement from NFIB Ohio Assistant State Director Cameron Garczyk following Governor DeWine signing the state budget:

“We commend Governor DeWine and the General Assembly for crafting a state budget that strengthens Ohio’s pro-growth, business-friendly climate. By preserving the Business Income Deduction, addressing issues around workforce and childcare, and instituting a flat income tax, this budget sends a clear message: Ohio is open for business and committed to helping entrepreneurs grow, invest, and create jobs.”

“While we were hopeful to see significant property tax reform and regulatory reform measures remain in the budget, NFIB looks forward to working with the General Assembly and the Governor to continue advancing these and other policies that protect and empower Ohio’s job creators.”

The budget preserves the important Business Income Deduction, which allows small business owners to reinvest in their employees and operations, helping to fuel the growth of Ohio’s economy. NFIB has long advocated for policies that foster economic certainty and competitiveness for Ohio’s one million small businesses.

“Small businesses are the foundation of Ohio’s economy and communities,” Garczyk continued. “This budget ensures the Buckeye State remains a place where they can thrive.”