School Choice Ohio Acknowledges Passage Of State Budget

PRESS RELEASE – School Choice Ohio (SCO) issued the following statement in response to the passage and signing of Ohio’s Fiscal Years 2026–2027 biennial budget.

While we believe there is more work to be done to ensure every Ohio family has true access to educational freedom, SCO is grateful for the efforts of the General Assembly to maintain core school choice programs that thousands of families rely on each year.

“We appreciate the lawmakers who worked diligently to pass a budget that protects existing scholarship programs and keeps doors open for Ohio students who depend on educational choice,” said Yitz Frank, President of School Choice Ohio. “While we hoped for more bold advancements, we remain committed to building on this foundation and continuing the work to ensure access to the right educational fit for every child.”

Key education provisions in the FY26–27 budget include:

Preservation of universal eligibility for the EdChoice Expansion Scholarship, with full funding for families at or below 450% of the federal poverty level.

A funding increase of $376 million across Ohio's five main scholarship programs: EdChoice, EdChoice Expansion, Cleveland, Autism, and Jon Peterson Special Needs.

Higher scholarship caps for the Autism and Jon Peterson programs, with maximum awards rising to $34,000 per student.

Expanded eligibility for the Autism Scholarship to include students with a private diagnosis or autism-related services documented in an IEP. Early intervention is now available for 3- and 4-year-olds through the Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarship.

Virtual service provisions for students using Autism or Jon Peterson scholarships, beginning October 2024.