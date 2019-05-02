Alvordton Children’s Church Deliver Easter Cards To Area Seniors

EASTER GREETINGS … The Children’s Church of Alvordton United Brethren Church were busy delivering Easter cards to local senior citizens. Pictured as followed back row: Alizabeth Pilmore, Shealyn Martin, (baby) William Brown, Kinsey Leininger, J.J. Montague, Haden Johns. Front Row: Sierra Montague, Ryleigh Singer, and Marley Martin. (Photo by Jeremy Scott)

By: Jeremy Scott

An extraordinary group of children from the Children’s Church of Alvordton United Brethren Church aimed to make Easter a little brighter for area seniors by making and delivering cards to local nursing homes.

“Well it all started when my little girl, Marley Martin wanted to do something nice for the residents” says Melissia Brown, Leader of the Children’s Church program at Alvordton United Brethren.



“We live close by to the nursing home, and while driving by I told her about how I would go see my grandma in a nursing home and how taking my older daughter in would always bring smiles to all of their faces, and that not all the people get visitors. Well she decided that we should take them cards. And we have done so a couple times so far,” continued Brown.



Melissa says that even Marley’s class at school has pitched in to make cards. They went out on April 7th delivering cards, and while they were there, they visited so of the birds and fish that also call the nursing home their residence.



Melissa would like to thank the children for all their hard work, and also Brenda Montague for encouraging the children’s church to continue making cards for the residents.

