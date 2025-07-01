Fulton County Senior Center Spotlight: Lynn Fleming

“I’m turning 91 years old this month, so to be teaching again has enriched my life,” Lynn Fleming of Swanton said about leading a chair exercise class at the Swanton Senior Center.

She went to college to be a gym teacher, then taught elementary school in Swanton Township and the Delta area. “The program I developed for this class is 45 minutes long. The seniors enjoy coming to class, and it’s fun to lead them,” Lynn said.

Participants of the chair exercise class report increased flexibility, mobility, and strength. Lynn started attending the Swanton Senior Center when a friend invited her several years ago.

Lynn said there is always room for more seniors to join the free class which is held at 9:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The Swanton Senior Center is located at 620 Dodge Street, inside the new Faith Lutheran Church.

“Just one visit to the senior center will show you how friendly the people are. I have met so many people, and enjoyed new friendships, and I’m always learning new things.”

“You can’t find a better leader than our site manager. Jeanne is organized, friendly, and good at including everyone.”

“You’ll love the food. There’s so much of it, and I appreciate the variety of vegetables,” Lynn said, adding, “the beef and noodles meal is out of this world!”

Registration for the class is not required. If you’d like to stay for lunch, please make your meal reservation at least 24 business hours in advance by calling 419-337-9299.