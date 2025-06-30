Stryker Legion Day Event Promises Family Fun & Community Spirit

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Stryker American Legion Post 60 is inviting the community to come together for a day of fun, food, and fellowship during their upcoming Legion Day event, taking place Saturday, July 27th, from Noon to 7:00 p.m. at Stryker Park, located at 206 N. Defiance Street.

Organized in partnership with the Williams County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 83, the event is designed to not only raise funds for the local Legion but also to connect with residents throughout the area and provide a family-friendly experience for all ages.

The day will feature a variety of free and donation-based activities, including bounce houses, face painting, a balloon animal artist, and other engaging attractions.

Guests can enjoy free food while supplies last, along with the chance to participate in a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and several other fundraising raffles, all of which will wrap up at the close of the event.

All proceeds from the day’s activities will go toward supporting the ongoing work of the Stryker American Legion Post 60 and Williams County DAV Chapter 83.

For more information or to support the event, community members are encouraged to reach out to Commander Tim directly.

Come out July 27th to show your support, enjoy a day in the park, and help make a difference for those who have served.