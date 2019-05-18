Four Archbold Residents Among Latest Sentencings In Fulton County

The following individuals were sentenced in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman:

Bryon Rohda, 26, of 23612 Road 140, Oakwood, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trespass. On November 15, 2018, he did enter or remain on the land or premises of another with purpose to commit on that land or those premises a misdemeanor, the elements of which involve causing physical harm to another person or causing another person to believe that he would cause physical harm to them.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Rohda to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $100 fine, have no contact with the victim, pay restitution to the victim of $586, serve 12 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served, and to have a mental health assessment, and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Rohda spending 168 days in CCNO.

Kobe L. Jones, age 18, Archbold, previously pled guilty to Attempted Complicity to Commit Trafficking in Marijuana. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about January 11, 2019, Mr. Jones attempted to aid another in selling marijuana in the vicinity of a school.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Jones to one year of community control. He ordered Mr. Jones to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by Maumee Valley Guidance Center; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Treatment program; and obtain a GED.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Jones serving 180 days in jail.

Tori L. Knicley, age 24, Archbold, previously pled guilty, in two separate cases, to Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about September 1, 2018, Ms. Knicley possessed methamphetamine and on November 20, 2018, she failed to appear for her pre-trial conference in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Knicley to two years of community control. He ordered Ms. Knicley to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Drug Court program; be assessed for the MAT program and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; maintain an address with her mother In Archbold; and comply with an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Knicley served 148 days in jail.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Knicley serving a total of 17 months in prison.

Matthew Short, 43, of 204 West Street, Archbold, previously pleaded guilty to Theft. On November 20, 2017 to May 6, 2018, he received unemployment compensation benefits, to which he was not entitled to receive, since he was working.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Short to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Program, pay ODJFS restitution of $9,120, and serve two weeks in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Short spending 9 months in prison.

Steven J. Beck, age 51, Archbold, previously pled guilty to Improperly Handling Firearms In a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about December 12, 2018 Mr. Beck had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle he operated while under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Beck to one year of community control. He ordered Mr. Beck to pay prosecution costs; pay a fine of $600; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; participate in a 72-hour Drivers Intervention Program within 120 days; and not possess or own any firearms while under community control. His driver’s license shall be suspended for one year with employment and medical privileges. His firearm shall be forfeited to the State.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Beck serving 180 days in prison.

