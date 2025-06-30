“Proud Mary” Live Concert Coming To Edgerton

PRESS RELEASE – The WCPL Edgerton Branch Library, in partnership with the Friends of the Edgerton Library, will host a LIVE CONCERT at Fleo’s Flicks Drive-In Theatre on Sunday, July 27th.

Starting at 6:00pm, get set to rock-n-roll to “Proud Mary’’, a local Creedence Clearwater Revival cover band. This event is open to all ages, and will have free-will donations for entry.

Make sure to bring your lawn chairs to this community event. Fleo’s Flicks Drive-In Theatre, located at 233 E Morrison St, Edgerton, OH 43517, will have low priced concessions on site during the concert.

To learn more about the event contact the Edgerton Branch Library at 833-633-7323 x 2.