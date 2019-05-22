Magic Was In The Air At The First Annual Magical Masquerade Held In Wauseon

By: Timothy Kays

St. Caspar’s Church in Wauseon was the site of the Triangular Processing Magical Masquerade on the evening of May 11. Billed as a special night where individuals with disabilities could be front and center, the magic was more than flowing well before the evening of the event.

“This is our first annual,” said Kathy Shaw, the director of Wauseon’s Triangular Processing who hosted the event. “We hope to do this from here on out. The idea actually came from the individuals. They came to us and were asking us, could we do this; we want this kind of an event. And so when the opportunity presented itself, we said, ‘Yep, we’re going to do it.’ We’ve been very blessed; something great happened. The employees of Silgan Container of Napoleon contacted some folks. They got connected with us, and the employees donated their Christmas bonuses to us, and presented us with a check for $1,600 in March that we were able to use to spearhead getting this going.”

The magic started there and then, and only snowballed as time moved forward.The Knights of Columbus served a sumptuous meal of Swiss steak with mashed potatoes and a green bean casserole, along with cole slaw, rolls, drinks and desserts. The music began playing at 7:00, with dancing taking place until the event ended at 9:00.

As you walked amongst the tables where the guests of honor were seated, there was no need for polls or special questionnaires to determine the success of the evening. There was not a table where there was not smiling, laughing, or upbeat conversation going on. For a first-time attempt at an event like this, the hosts and sponsors truly hit it out of the park.

This masquerade was indeed magical, and in more ways than one.

